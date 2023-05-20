The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Special meaning behind Craig Perkins' Rotary step up

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
May 21 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From father Michael Perkins to son Craig, who has been appointed the next Rotary Tasmania District governor nominee and is following in his father's footsteps. Picture by Phillip Biggs
From father Michael Perkins to son Craig, who has been appointed the next Rotary Tasmania District governor nominee and is following in his father's footsteps. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Like father, like son - leadership positions in the Rotary Tasmania District runs in the Perkins' family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.