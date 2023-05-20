Like father, like son - leadership positions in the Rotary Tasmania District runs in the Perkins' family.
At the organisation's assembly earlier this month, former Meander Valley mayor Craig Perkins followed in his father Michael's footsteps being appointed the next Rotary Tasmania District governor nominee.
Rotary of Central Launceston's Craig Perkins said it was a first parent-child to take up the leadership role in the Tasmanian district.
"So that's nice to be the first [father/son in the role]. I know it means a lot for dad as well," Mr Perkins said.
His term as governor nominee officially begins in July, and serves as a type of traineeship as the role rotates from nominee to elect to governor each year.
Having a few years to work up to the top role, Mr Perkins said gave him the time to get a feel for the role and to build a team around him.
That's nice to be the first. I know it means a lot for dad as well.- Craig Perkins
Mr Perkins said part of the process of putting his hand up for the role had included consulting and reflecting on the decision with his father.
"I was approached and suggested I should give the role consideration by people I respect in Rotary," he said.
"People thought I'd be capable for it and that I should apply.
"It's nice people thing for people to have confidence I can do the role."
He said another key factor to stepping up was Rotary internationally plays an important role in supporting communities from grassroots through to globally.
The Tasmanian chapter enters it's 100th year in 2024, and Mr Perkins was ready to front the challenges to make sure Rotary changed with the community.
"One of the challenges going forward is making it easy to join for people," he said.
"There's so many ways to support the community these days. It's often considered you have to turn up to meetings every week, and so on, which can be difficult with so many competing priorities." He said members had the flexibility to be as involved as they could.
Since joining Rotary in 2005, he said personally he had times were his commitment dropped back and wasn't quite as significant as it has been in recent years.
"People can join when they have the time to give," he said.
Rotary has undergoing a review of its structure in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, Mr Perkins said to make the organisation less complex.
"We're about to go through the change, so there still a lot unknown," he said.
"I think that will be the biggest challenge of my year."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
