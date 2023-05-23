The Australian Taxation Office has announced its key focus areas for Australians this tax time which included places they often see mistakes: capital gains tax and working-related expenses.
With shifts in the way Aussies are working, the ATO says it's important to consider whether your claims reflect your working arrangements this year.
"Avoid the copy-paste" with working from home expenses
Australian Taxation Office Assistant Commissioner Tim Loh said the changes weren't just in how Australians were working, but also in how deductions are calculated for things like working from home.
This year, the ATO is particularly focused on ensuring taxpayers understand the changes to the working from home methods and are able to back up their claims.
Those changes were to the fixed-rate method of working from home deductions, an increase in cents per work hour from 52 to 67, and covers electrical and gas expenses, mobile and home phone usage, internet, stationery and computer consumables.
"Don't be tempted to just copy and paste your prior year's claims," Mr Loh said.
"We know a lot of people are working back in the office more compared to last year."
To claim your working from home expenses as a deduction, you can use the actual cost, or the revised fixed rate method - as long as you meet the eligibility and record-keeping requirements.
"Keeping good records will give you flexibility to choose the right method that suits your circumstances and gives you the best deduction this tax time," Mr Loh said.
Have you considered all the assets?
And the reminders to be prepared for tax season didn't stop there, the ATO said capital gains tax (CGT) considerations were needed to be mindful of this year too.
CGT comes into effect when a person disposes of assets such as shares, crypto, managed investments or properties.
"Generally, your main residence is exempt from CGT, however, if you have used your home to produce income, such as renting out all or part of it through the sharing economy, for example Airbnb or Stayz or running a business from home, then CGT may apply," Mr Loh said.
"Don't fall into the trap of thinking we won't notice if you sell an asset for a gain and don't declare it."
To ensure you are meeting your obligations and paying the right amount of tax, a capital gain or capital loss calculation is required for each asset a person disposes of unless an exemption applies.
The ATO is reminding taxpayers of the importance of keeping records of the income-producing period and the portion of the property used to produce income to calculate capital gain.
If you used your property to earn income and qualify for an exemption, make the election in your tax return.
Mr Loh said the ATO knows "people are doing it tough this year" and are committed to supporting taxpayers to meet their obligations and has a range of resources available to help.
"We expect fewer people will receive a refund or may receive smaller refunds than they were expecting and more may have tax debts to manage," he said.
"If you're feeling overwhelmed or getting behind with your tax, let us know as early as possible or have a chat with your registered tax agent so we can work with you to find a solution.
"Don't bury your head in the sand."
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
