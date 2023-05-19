If you heard the name Seamus Mitchell, you would be forgiven for thinking he was Irish.
However, Hawthorn's five-gamer is a born-and-bred Australian and is ready to take on West Coast in Launceston on Sunday.
"It must have just been something my parents liked, I've got no Irish in me at all but I do get asked about it a little bit," he said.
"I think there is a few that assume it, I did see an article at one stage that got put out and someone was saying I'm an Irish person so I laughed a bit at that."
Streaming off Hawthorn's half-back flank, Mitchell collected 27 disposals in just his fifth game of AFL football last weekend against the Demons.
Also taking eight marks, the 20-year-old was overlooked for the Rising Star nomination but is starting to find confidence within himself and his coaches.
"It was obviously a bit different playing VFL footy and then coming up to the AFL, you noticed that straight away," he said.
"l obviously still get pretty nervous before games but I've adjusted a bit more and I'm just slowly getting more confidence playing and using my weapons and trying to help and get us a win in any way.
"[The coaches] want me running offensively and impacting with my kicking and getting the ball moving forward for the team.
"In the first few rounds that I came in, I was playing a bit more defensive and not getting involved as much as I probably wanted to in offence, so obviously on the weekend, it was good to start to get a bit more of the ball in my hands and use it going forward for us."
Despite making an almost-immediate impact in the Hawks' line-up, it hasn't been an easy path for the Bendigo Pioneers' product.
Injured in his draft year before being selected with pick 29 in 2020, Mitchell then spent the majority of his first two seasons at the club on the sidelines.
This resulted in him being delisted last season but was assured of being picked back up in the rookie draft, which follows a different path to most AFL players.
"Because I was ruled out pretty much half way through the year, round 11 or something, waiting from then the whole way up until November was pretty hard - not knowing what was going to happen.
"But then getting reassured that they'll pick me up by the end, I could breathe a bit easier so it all worked out all right."
The 1.10pm match-up pits the 18th-placed Hawks against the 17th-placed Eagles, with Tasmania's adopted side playing strong football in the state this year. They defeated North Melbourne by 19 points before going down to the high-flying Crows by under a kick in April.
Both sides will be wearing Indigenous guernseys for Sir Doug Nichols round, with Hawthorn's designed by Jarman Impey and Nathan Patterson. Mitchell explained how the team had been getting ready for the occasion.
"We went out to a bit of country land in Upper Pakenham and learned about the culture there and had a smoking ceremony as well. I've actually had my boots painted by a mate of mine as well, who is an Indigenous boy so that's pretty cool to represent those boots," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.