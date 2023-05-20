Tasmania isn't immune from the pressures facing the construction industry, however there is hope, Master Builders Tasmania chief executive Matthew Pollock says.
This comes after the a major home-building body, Housing Industry Association, forecast the number of dwelling builds would slow for at least the next 12 months.
Mr Pollock said he had seen a bit of a retreat in building applications compared to the same time last year.
"However the last couple of months have been stronger than anticipated," Mr Pollock said.
"There seems to be some resilience.
"Overall, we are likely to see new housing builds retreat considerably when measured against 2022 numbers."
He said over the financial year of 2023, new housing applications were at around 2400-2600, compared to the 12 months ago of 3000.
Mr Pollock said rising interest rates was the driving force behind the shift.
"It's on both sides. Home owners borrowing capacity has been smashed because of interest rises, it's had a huge effect on the amount a new home owner can borrow," he said.
"Inflation then means it costs more to build a home.
"So people can borrow less and build less."
He said the construction industry ran ahead of the inflation impacts, saying the cost of building had risen by 10-15 per cent, compared with inflation at seven per cent.
On the Australia-wide situation, Housing Industry Association chief economist Tim Reardon said on the pressures on the industry casted doubt on the ability to deliver the federal government's target of one million homes over the next five years.
He said the interest rate hike cycle was a key component behind the slowdown in building activity, and that the full impact was yet to be felt.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
