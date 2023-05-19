Supercars rookies bring different experience

I think the Super2 Championship is stronger than it's been for many years now, there's some real depth.- Tickford Racing boss Tim Edwards
Team principals have praised the newest additions to their driving line-ups ahead of round four of the 2023 Supercars Championship.
With the national category not in action on Friday, Tickford Racing's Tim Edwards, Erebus' Barry Ryan and Walkinshaw Andretti United's Bruce Stewart spoke on what their rookies have brought to the team.
Ryan - who commands the teams championship leaders - put modern rookies' ability to step up to the top level down to their use of simulated racing.
"It's refreshing, there is no old mentality it's all new mentality and sim racing," he said.
"Some of those guys come straight from (Toyota GT86s), they just get on the sim and they drive Supercars."
Edwards claimed their proficiency was down to the pathway system in place, with categories like Super2 providing the perfect breeding grounds for up and coming drivers.
"I've obviously got three former Super2 champions driving in the main series team so we've always as a business been big supporters of young drivers coming through," he said.
"I think the Super2 Championship is stronger than it's been for many years now, there's some real depth there and it's encouraging for the future because they are going to be the next Craig Lowndes."
This year, Walkinshaw Andretti United re-entered a team into Super2 following a long spell without one and Stewart has felt a difference.
"For us, it's been a long time since we've had a Super2 entry ... [the drivers] have come in and just added some enthusiasm and excitement around the place," he said.
"We're following on from what these two guys have done with their teams and it adds a new dimension ... it's pretty cool to get a different perspective and there's a lot of energy around the team."
Alongside plenty of new faces around the paddock, the teams have been faced with getting to terms with new cars after Gen 3 - which was delayed by a year - was introduced at the start of the season.
Stewart believed everyone had dealt with the challenging circumstances well up to this stage.
"I think everyone in everything has done a great job so far, getting these cars to where they are," he said.
"It's been a huge start to the season and for [Chaz Mostert] to be second in the championship is great, but we have aspirations beyond that, so the job's not done.
"We're early in the season, points can change very quickly, our job is to put our best foot forward on the track this weekend with both cars."
Supercars take to the shortest circuit on the calendar with a practice session at 9am on Saturday, followed by their first race of the weekend at 3.50pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.