The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Supercars rookies bring different experience

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
May 19 2023 - 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I think the Super2 Championship is stronger than it's been for many years now, there's some real depth.

- Tickford Racing boss Tim Edwards

Team principals have praised the newest additions to their driving line-ups ahead of round four of the 2023 Supercars Championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.