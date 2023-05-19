Rockliff under enormous pressure

PREMIER Jeremy Rockliff has been under enormous pressure regarding the ubiquitous stadium.
One of Tasmania's decent politicians, I would like to know who initiated and when the stadium became a condition for a Tasmanian AFL team?
Being very wary of anti-stadium rally/rallies, where the potential for an intolerant herd mentality may arise, the unfortunate situation facing parliament now is a stadium with a team or no stadium and no team at all, which is a circumstance where young, aspiring Tasmanians may/will undoubtedly be sacrificed on the altar of political belligerence, due to the intransigence emanating from both sides of the political divide? Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
THE closed former Crown Hotel on the corner of Bathurst and Elizabeth Streets seems to be an ideal opportunity for a kitchen and dining area for Launceston's homeless and people seeking support with meals.
The privately-owned hotel has been boarded up for some years now, and only a part of the property still functions as a bottle shop.
Presumably, the kitchen is intact and with co-operation by the owner, could be brought back into operation quickly.
With financial support from the community and local and state governments, a rental arrangement could be arranged.
Can someone take a lead position on this idea, please? Tasmanian Ratepayers Assoc. Lionel Morrell, President, Launceston
HERE we go again Michael Ferguson using all his time helping Hobart get money, not his own area of Bass. He should remember he was elected to Bass not Hobart. When the elections come around this time he won't have other people's votes to get him over the line. It's time he worked toward getting things for Bass. Stephen Morgan, Summerhill
AFTER seeing The Examiner write up on the Kings Meadows Connector (May 18) I am surprised that we have let it get to this stage of poor planning of Launceston streets and the northern roads in the corner of our state. Back in the 1970s the Department of Public works, Transport Commission and Launceston City Council commissioned a Area Transportation study. Out of many years of that report came major recommendations. One was the Paterson Bridge, Midland Expressway to take traffic out of Kings Meadows, the other was a recommendation of Ring road for the City of Launceston and the Northern East corner of this state. Now we have traffic jams on our streets, lowering the speed limits everywhere because we do not have enough roads. Our Governments and Councils have taken their fingers off the planning button over the years and now this is what we are left with. Alf Waters, Hillwood
IT would appear that the Department for Education, Children and Young People's (DECYP) response to Launceston College students' concerns about lack of parking availability and affordability was written by someone with limited knowledge of our context.
It is also obvious that this person has not seen the catchment area for LC, which covers the North-East, East Coast and Midlands. They do not realise that the last bus to Scottsdale leaves Launceston at 4, that the service to Longford takes twice as long as the car drive, and that the ABC has reported that Metro cancels 70 services each day, and that some students are paying up to $16.00 per day to park close to the College.
Public transport is not a viable option for many LC students - their only option is to drive. Launceston College needs cheaper parking for its students. Kuba Meikle, Trevallyn
PAUL Richardson should, before attempting to discredit or demean individuals or groups, at least attempt to get his facts right (The Examiner, 16 May).
Firstly, contrary to his assertion 'Launceston Heritage Not Highrise' (LHNH) did not stop construction of the Fragrance Hotel as there were, and still are, serious concerns about potential site contamination; this was recognised by the Planning Commission resulting in conditions being imposed on the Development Application which was ultimately approved; construction was not 'stopped' as falsely suggested by Mr Richardson.
He also refers to the St Luke's Health building currently under construction in Cimitiere Street saying he 'had not heard a peep' from us 'protesters' about that, if he checks Launceston City Council website regarding the original Development Application for the project he will discover that myself, others and LHNH made submissions regarding the proposal.
Contrary to Mr Richardson's mischievous innuendo's LHNH and myself do support our tourist industry and are not merely anti hotels or indeed any other development; they just must be appropriate for their location and certainly not to the detraction of our beautiful low rise historic Launceston! Jim Collier, Legana
