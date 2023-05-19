Rockliff under enormous pressure

AFTER seeing The Examiner write up on the Kings Meadows Connector (May 18) I am surprised that we have let it get to this stage of poor planning of Launceston streets and the northern roads in the corner of our state. Back in the 1970s the Department of Public works, Transport Commission and Launceston City Council commissioned a Area Transportation study. Out of many years of that report came major recommendations. One was the Paterson Bridge, Midland Expressway to take traffic out of Kings Meadows, the other was a recommendation of Ring road for the City of Launceston and the Northern East corner of this state. Now we have traffic jams on our streets, lowering the speed limits everywhere because we do not have enough roads. Our Governments and Councils have taken their fingers off the planning button over the years and now this is what we are left with. Alf Waters, Hillwood

