Some of the pictures that made the news on this week in 2013.
Two male Siamangs arrived at Tasmania Zoo, the Hawks faced Greater Western Sydney in AFL, and toddlers finger painting at the playgroup toy library were among images captured by the Examiner photographers 10 years ago.
Evandale Football Club life members Ron Lewis, Harry Coulson, Lorna Coulson, Kevin Lewis, and David Thomas presented a century-old jumper to the club from David Thomas's collection.
And Prime Minister Julia Gillard was in the state to open a new health facility.
A happy snapper for over thirty years, specialising in travel/street photography, studio and candid portraiture, sport, wildlife, landscape, sales and training, this is my first time with a news paper, but I have worked in schools, camera stores and under my own steam for many years. The news paper is a rare space I can use all my skills.
