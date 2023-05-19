The countdown is over, representative footy is back, and there is no denying the hype around Saturday's game at Devonport Oval.
The North-West's best are primed and ready to host their Northern counterparts - the first battle between these two competitions since 2019.
The NWFL seniors hold an almost pristine record against the NTFA, winning their six games since 2004 with a draw at the final siren in 2009.
The last thrilling match was won by the NWFL four years ago, with the side triumphing by 34 points at Invermay Park.
The senior sides won't be the only ones taking to the field, with the next generation of talent to meet in the under-18 clash.
All four teams will be looking to do their region proud when the first ball is bounced; with the under-18s at midday and the seniors at 2pm.
The Advocate and The Examiner have teamed up to provide fans with comprehensive coverage, including comments from the rooms, players and legends.
NTFA coach Lochie Dornauf: 'It's going to be hot in there': Strong midfields to battle in rep game
NTFA players Cody Lowe and Jack Donnellan, assistant coach Tom Reinmuth: NTFA players well-aware of chance to beat NWFL for first time
NTFA representative football director Geoff Skeggs: Skeggs previews representative clash, outlines hopes for future
Past results between the teams: NWFL go in unbeaten as NTFA chase their first-ever win against rival
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
Senior sports journalist at The Advocate covering the North-West Coast of Tasmania. Email: emily.clooney@theadvocate.com.au or Phone: 0437 741 869
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.