The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Request Programme featuring Jane Longhurst explores the power of silence

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
May 20 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane Longhurst in a fully functioning apartment set for Request Programme. Picture by Tony McKendrick
Jane Longhurst in a fully functioning apartment set for Request Programme. Picture by Tony McKendrick

The acclaimed one-woman show Request Programme lands at Launceston's Earl Arts Centre next week, where not a single word will be spoken throughout the 70 minute production.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.