The acclaimed one-woman show Request Programme lands at Launceston's Earl Arts Centre next week, where not a single word will be spoken throughout the 70 minute production.
The play stars much-loved Tasmanian actor and broadcaster Jane Longhurst, who said for her the play was a portrait of loneliness, as audiences will watch the evening of an ordinary person endure the nightly rituals we all follow.
"It's very much a play of its time when radio and TV were fairly new technologies, but it still works in 2023," she said.
"Every single one of us across the planet now has a deep, first-person experience of a pandemic, but there is also another pandemic that's bubbling along and it's invisible; the pandemic of loneliness."
"Even though we are so digitally connected, the scourge of loneliness impacts people of all ages everywhere; it's something I think about a lot."
She said the audience setup at the Earl Arts Centre was designed to be as intimate as possible.
"I think if anything, the audience will feel like a voyeur, you are viewing absolutely everything this woman does," Ms Longhurst said.
"On the one hand, people might think why would I want to go and look at a play where a woman eats a bowl of soup? But you can see the responses and many just find the work compelling."
In a play fueled by silence, Ms Longhurst said the hardest part in performing the role was trying not to act.
"It's about being in the moment, from one moment to the next," she said.
"What we have tried to do in our production is be as un-theatrical as possible ... it's something like a living instillation.
"There's no audience participation, it's purely a chance to be a voyeur and observe the nightly ritual that we all do, to varying degrees."
As the play deals with themes of suicide, there will be a Lifeline volunteer at each performance.
Ms Longhurst thanked the team at Theatre North for taking the artistic risk in putting on Request Programme.
"From my perspective, we need organisations like Theatre North to take those risks with us, so credit to them for their leadership," she said.
Request Programme premiers May 25 to 27 at Earl Arts Centre.
Tickets are available through Theatre North's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
