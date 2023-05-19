The hard work, countless hours and sacrifice of volunteers from across the state was recognised at the Volunteering Tasmania awards on Friday afternoon.
Two of those gongs headed to the North of the state as the ceremony held at Government House in Hobart celebrated National Volunteer Week.
Paul Doherty took out the environment, animal care and conservation volunteer award. He volunteers with Just Cats Tasmania, working alongside Zander, a cat who is a permanent resident at the cat's home, to give animal therapy at aged care facilities across the region.
Additionally, Deloraine House Community Garden was recognised as the volunteer group or program of the year award.
Volunteering Tasmania's chief executive Shirleyann Varney said the awards program offered an opportunity to celebrate the power to drive change and ensure volunteering was inclusive of all members of the community.
"Volunteering has long been a driver of individual and community wellbeing, supporting people's social connections, sense of purpose as well as physical and mental health," Ms Varney said.
"Volunteers turn their passion into a purpose and with that become a force for change.
The winner of the Tasmanian volunteer of the year award was Julie Porter.
She is the driving force behind the award-winning tourism experience onboard the oldest and smallest operating tall ship in Hobart, SV Rhona H.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
