The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Paul Doherty, Deloraine House Community Garden sweeps up volunteer awards

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated May 19 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston's Paul Doherty has won a category at Volunteering Tasmania's annual awards for his volunteering at Just Cats alongside Zander the cat.
Launceston's Paul Doherty has won a category at Volunteering Tasmania's annual awards for his volunteering at Just Cats alongside Zander the cat.

The hard work, countless hours and sacrifice of volunteers from across the state was recognised at the Volunteering Tasmania awards on Friday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.