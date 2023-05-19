The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

India Thompson climbing to the top for cash prize in new season of The Summit

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 19 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Competitor India Thompson said she was proud to represent Tasmania in The Summit. Picture supplied
Competitor India Thompson said she was proud to represent Tasmania in The Summit. Picture supplied

After a life spent on the water, St Helen's India Thompson is looking to the mountains for a cash prize in a new season of The Summit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.