After a life spent on the water, St Helen's India Thompson is looking to the mountains for a cash prize in a new season of The Summit.
The show comprises 14 contestants who compete to climb their way up a mountain in southern New Zealand, with their backpacks containing an equal share of $1 million.
The group has just 14 days to hike and climb over 200 kilometres to win the cash they're carrying.
Ms Thompson said it was a privilege to go on the show, which was "an adventure and a journey in itself".
"Being a person who has spent the majority of her life on the water, it was a really big change," Ms Thompson said.
"But I'm glad I did it, pushing myself outside of my comfort zone is something that I've always tried to do."
When she's not scaling mountains, Ms Thompson works as a marine scientist for the Institute for Marine and Antarctic studies.
As a born and bred Tasmanian, she said it felt special to represent her state.
"Being a Tasmanian girl, quite often growing up you see what happens on the mainland and we have been left out of so many things," Ms Thompson said.
"The football team is just an example of that, so it's great to have an opportunity to represent our little state and compete amongst these 13 individuals from across Australia and have these Tassie brands on my back."
While teamwork is a necessity, opportunities for betrayal are ever present, such as stealing another's money if one is seen as a weak link.
If the group fails to reach the summit in time, all the prize money will be lost.
Besides the physical challenge of climbing each day, Ms Thompson said the mental and social aspects were draining.
"You're laying there thinking, how am I going to stay in this game?" Ms Thompson said.
"Most of the time I was optimistic, but there were occasions where as much as you tried to sleep you couldn't because you're thinking, how am I going to stay in the majority?"
Despite the physical and mental obstacles, Ms Thompson said she was forever grateful for the experience.
"You could have all the money in the world and you wouldn't be able to do the experience that we had," she said.
"I think the takeaway is no matter when people came off the mountain, we made some incredible friends and I have a memory that I will take to the grave."
The Summit premiered last week, and viewers can keep up with Ms Thompson's progress each Monday and Tuesday evening on Channel 9 and 9Now.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.