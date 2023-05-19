Four Northern products will make their Tasmania Devils debuts as both sides face the Sydney Swans Academy on Saturday.
Evandale's Emma Castles, Launceston's Jorja Haberle and East Launceston's Harriet Bingley will don the map for the first time in the girls before South Launceston's Oliver Woodcock-Davis does the same for the boys.
Woodcock-Davis came in alongside North Launceston's Max Roney and Devonport's Ely Blizzard as Marty Brereton and Mitch Nicholas came out.
The girls had a plethora of changes as seven players came in to the line-up.
East Launceston's Maggie Chen was omitted, while North-West players Lucy Thompson and captain Candice Belbin have both been injured.
Both Tasmanian sides are coming off a long break, with the girls last playing on April 15 and the boys a fortnight later, and are sitting strongly in the chase for the flag.
The boys are on top of the ladder, having played one more game than the rest of the competition, coming off the back of consecutive 100-point victories over the Northern Territory and GWS Giants Academy.
Vice-captain duo Colby McKercher and Jack Callinan have been in fine form over the break, playing for the AFL Academy, with McKercher's draft prospects rising.
Jodie Clifford's girls' outfit are in fifth - sitting at 3-1 - with the Swans nipping at their heels in sixth.
Playing a double-header at the Blacktown International Sportspark, the girls start at 2.45pm before the boys play under lights at 5pm with both matches being live-streamed on the Coates Talent League app.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
