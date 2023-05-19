A Swansea couple accused of the murder of Shane Barker told police that they were in Swansea all day on the day that Mr Barker was killed, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, gave statutory declarations to police on August 10, 2009.
They have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Barker at about 6.30pm on August 2, 2009.
Mrs Jordan said she was in Swansea all day.
Mr Jordan gave a more detailed account saying he got up at 6.30am before going shooting with a shotgun at a property near Swansea called Grange about 7.30am.
He said he returned home about 1.30pm before having lunch and watching football.
He said the couple went to Mrs Jordan's father Noel Jetson's home at 5.15pm and returning home at 5.50pm.
He told detective sergeant Brett Berry that Mrs Jordan took a steak and kidney pie back to Mr Jetson and they returned home about 8.30pm and stayed home for the rest of the night.
The jury heard on Thursday that Telstra information indicated the couple were driving towards Launceston.
A text message from their daughter Rachel Jordan's mobile phone to Mrs Jordan at 7.11pm was redirected from a tower at Oakmount on the Midland Highway.
A text message in which Mrs Jordan said to her daughter 'All good down here' was redirected by a tower in the Launceston suburb of Youngtown at 7.33pm.
Evidence was given that calls from their daughter Rachel Jordan to their Swansea landline at 5.45pm, 6.03pm, 6.34pm and 7.09pm were not answered.
At 9.45pm, someone at their Swansea home utilised the *10# function to find out the last unanswered call.
The crown says Mr and Mrs Jordan's told lies about their location out of a consciousness of guilt.
They later told police they had travelled to KFC at Kings Meadows.
Mr Jordan told police he nearly fell off his stool when he heard that Mr Barker had been found dead.
Mr Jordan said that he had last seen Mr Barker about three weeks before his death.
He said he flicked his lights going through Campbell Town and called across the road about the possibility that he had left a crow bar at Mr Barker's home.
He said Mr Barker said he would leave it in the car shed.
"On July 26, Noelene and I dropped in and got the crow bar about 6.40pm...we'd been to Launceston to get KFC," he said.
Constable Heidi Woodhead said that in September 2009, she seized a crow bar from Mr Jordan's garden shed.
But when she dusted it for fingerprints, she got no result.
During the four weeks of the trial so far, witnesses have been asked whether Mr Barker ever mentioned a crowbar.
Mrs Jordan also told police that her daughter was known as Annie Oakley because she was an excellent shot.
She said she was concerned about the physical safety of her daughter Rachel Jordan and themselves because of rumours swirling of their involvement.
She said that while there were no actual threats, she was concerned that the Triffett family in Ross may seek revenge.
The crown tendered recorded listening device conversations from Rachel Jordan's Evandale home in 2009 and in 2016 and also recorded telephone intercepts.
In one recorded phone conversation, Mrs Jordan mused with a friend Karen: "when it comes to the crunch, can you actually kill someone, I don't know."
A number of firearms, including five .22 rifles and Winchester ammunition was seized from Mr Jordan's home, but all were stored safely and registered.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
