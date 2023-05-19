The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds to flock to world-class Tasmanian trout fishery

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 19 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer pictured with her son Chalie ahead of Trout Weekend. Picture supplied.
Primary Industries Minister Jo Palmer pictured with her son Chalie ahead of Trout Weekend. Picture supplied.

A warning has been issued to trout enthusiasts travelling to Liawenee this weekend to be wary of the danger of cold water immersions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.