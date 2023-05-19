A warning has been issued to trout enthusiasts travelling to Liawenee this weekend to be wary of the danger of cold water immersions.
The Trout Weekend from Saturday is expected to attract hundreds of people to the small town in the central highlands and is one of the state's most popular inland waterway events.
The event celebrates the wild brown trout spawning run and gives visitors the opportunity to view wild brown trout on their annual migration.
Primary Industries Jo Palmer said the world-class trout fishery at Liawenee attracted about 25,000 anglers annually.
"As well as bringing Tasmanians together, the trout fishery generates about $90 million for our economy," she said.
Ms Palmer said for nearly 160 years, wild brown trout have been an important source of food and recreation for Tasmanian anglers.
Marine and Safety Tasmania chief executive Lia Morris said Tasmanian water became more treacherous close to winter.
She said when a person feel in the water, their body experience a cold shock response in the first minute, cold incapacitation in the first 10 minutes which constricted limb movements, and hypothermia in the first hour.
Ms Morris said it was critical that anglers avoided falling into the water and it was essential they wore a life jacket.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.