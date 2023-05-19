Lilydale's playing-coach Corey Lockett will take to the field for the Demons for the 150th time on Saturday as they host Bridport in round six of NTFA division one.
Putting it down to "luck", Lockett has managed to avoid injuries and suspension to rack up the milestone in the fastest way possible, something he was not sure he would achieve leading into his debut.
"I remember my first game back in 2014 and it was against St Pats - one of the top sides at the time - and we were in the middle of a rebuilding stage and we were around the bottom end of the ladder," he recalled.
"I was only 15 at the time, so probably lucky to be playing because of where the club was at then, but I was probably nervous to be playing against men for the first time."
The Demons' fortunes have changed significantly since then, with flags in 2017, 2019 and 2021, but the first few seasons paved the way for Lockett's development as a player and as a person.
"I think those early years when we were struggling has helped me to be better as a leader now when things aren't going well and knowing that when it's not going my way, it's never as bad as it seems because of where we were when I started," he said.
"I've gone through times where we were the bottom team only winning two or three games for the year and then obviously winning flags as well all with the same bunch of awesome blokes."
Ahead of their match against the Seagulls, who narrowly lost last time out, Lockett claimed the milestone has not been the centre of attention due to his coaching commitments.
"When I was just a player it was different, because it's nice to feel that acknowledgement every so often, but since I've taken over as coach it has not been in the forefront of my mind," he said.
"But it's definitely something that when it is done, I'll be happy about it later on."
Lilydale will bring in three experienced players for the clash, with Mark Walsh, Daniel Viney and Brighton Denman all returning to the line-up.
"They're a bit of class that we've probably been lacking the last few weeks, Mark especially, he's going to be a very good leader for us, it'll be good to get him out there," the coach said of his inclusions.
Elsewhere, Perth will feel as though they are every chance to continue their unbeaten start as they host East Coast.
The Swans will buoyant though, following a late comeback against Bridport in Pyengana.
Evandale will be desperate to forget their trip to St Pats last week as they take on Old Scotch at Morven Park.
The Eagles' task appears no easier with the Thistles flying high at the top of the ladder.
Also in action will be a St Pats team who appeared to have rediscovered their best football.
Playing at home for consecutive games, their opponents UTAS will need to bring their best if they are to take it up to the reigning premiers.
Meander Valley and Old Launcestonians have the bye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.