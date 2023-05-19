The Examiner
NTFA division one preview: Lilydale's Corey Lockett to play 150th

Updated May 19 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
Lilydale coach Corey Lockett is playing his 150th match on Saturday. Picture by Paul Scambler
Lilydale's playing-coach Corey Lockett will take to the field for the Demons for the 150th time on Saturday as they host Bridport in round six of NTFA division one.

