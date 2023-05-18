For political junkies at least, the first sitting of parliament and budget night next week will be some of the most exciting sittings in recent memory.
The defection of two Liberal Party backbenchers has cast doubt about whether Premier Jeremy Rockliff will be able to push through funding for his Hobart stadium project and even about whether he commands the confidence of the lower house.
Although Labor's spin doctors have been coy about their plans, Labor is likely to move a motion of no-confidence in the government the first chance it gets on Tuesday.
There are some expecting an exciting result, but the reality is, the government isn't likely to fall next week.
The two rebels - Lara Alexander and John Tucker - don't want to see the government collapse.
Both are more on the conservative side of politics and their positions likely more closely align with Premier Rockliff than with either the Greens or Labor.
Plus, both have said repeatedly that they would guarantee supply to the government.
What happens at budget day, and then afterwards during the passage of the budget's appropriation bill, is the real question.
The Greens during the week invited Labor and the new independents to unite to remove the stadium funding lines from the budget.
Labor has been reluctant to commit to that - changing the budget against the wishes of the government could be interpreted as blocking supply and lead to the collapse of the government.
Labor, it seems, either doesn't want to be seen wielding the bloody knife or doesn't want to be seen as responsible for killing Tassie's AFL dreams.
Convention states that the government can only govern if it can both secure supply and maintain the confidence of the House of Assembly.
Both rebel members say they will back the government in votes of no-confidence, but their plans if other events happen is less clear.
Both cited concerns over the stadium as among the reasons for their defection last Friday.
Will they be tempted to join in the Greens' plans and attempt to alter the budget bill?
Essentially, that would be a highly risky game of chicken between themselves and the government.
Or perhaps a mutually assured destruction scenario.
A more likely scenario is that the Premier reaches an agreement over the stadium - and other issues - before the budget bill is debated.
Perhaps even before budget night next week.
Gillon McLachlan this week said the stadium and the AFL licence was a "done deal".
The Treasurer, Michael Ferguson, on Thursday confirmed he had applied to his federal counterpart for a GST exemption for the stadium funding the state is to receive.
The government's plans regarding Macquarie Point don't appear to have changed.
We'll see soon enough whether the budget can also get through unchanged.
