Friday May 19 - Sunday May 21
It's all systems go for Symmons Plains this weekend with the Supercars in town. The round four race will see Camaro take on Mustang for the first time in the state. The raceway will host three days of action with a staller line up of support categories and off-track entertainment for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketek.
Saturday May 20
Toe-tapping, knee-slapping folk music will be played at Norwood's St Catherine's Hall this Saturday night. The Bottom Pub Ceilidh will be hosting a community bush dance for the public to enjoy. Attendees are being encouraged to bring a plate to share for the traditional evening supper. Tickets are available online through Ticketbo. There will be limited door sales on the night.
Sunday May 21
A much needed win is up for grabs when Hawthorn hosts West Coast at UTAS Stadium on Sunday. The two sides will face off in the Hawks' third game in Tasmania so far this season. The side will return again in round 22 to play the Western Bulldogs. All the action for the round 10 clash starts from 1.10pm.
Friday May 19 - Sunday May 21
The festival brings an array of new and well known musicals to Launceston as well as smaller musical experiences throughout the city. It is unique to the city and is believed to be the only festival of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere. Events will be hosted in venues across Launceston through to Sunday.
Sunday May 21
Dogs of Launceston will descend on Heritage Forest for the Million Paws Walk, hosted by RSPCA Tasmania. It is one of the RSPCA's biggest annual fundraisers. The walk takes place on May 21 and registrations for the event can be made through the Million Paws Walk website.
May 24 - 27
The longest-running Revue in the Southern Hemisphere returns for its 76th year. Launceston's Princess Theatre will host only four shows starting from May 25. Uni Revue HQ brings Now Scheming as the "must see" comedy of the year. The performance tackles 'binge' culture in a fun night guaranteed to be topical, spicy and bright.
May 26
Timeless ABBA hits will be back on the stage as Bjorn Again brings a sing-along, dance-along extravaganza to the Launceston Country Club. The show has been performed worldwide and is endorsed by members of ABBA. Tickets available online.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.