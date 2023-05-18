Over 80 students from three schools in George Town got busy planting trees on Thursday.
The event was organised by Bell Bay Aluminium and students planted a variety of native trees with Bell Bay employees.
The tree planting is an annual event. This year's drew students Port Dalrymple, South George Town and Star of the Sea Catholic school.
The Rotary Club of George Town supported the tree planting with a barbecue.
Bell Bay Aluminium general manager Richard Curtis said the event was "a great team effort with our local schools and the Rotary Club of George Town" and "an educational and practical experience for our local primary school students."
Their aim was to plant 2,000 native trees on old farming land owned by the smelter to re-establish ecosystems where local fauna and flora can thrive once again, he said.
George Town South Primary School teacher Darren Timms said the school had a long history of participating in the program.
He said it got children out into nature and raises awareness of tree planting, the environment and what we can do to make positive changes.
The students planted a mix of Silver Wattle, Australian Blackwood, Black Sheoak, Silver Banksia, Black Peppermint and Manna Gum.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
