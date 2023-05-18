The Examiner
Hawthorn to play Western Bulldogs in last UTAS Stadium game of 2023

Josh Partridge
Josh Partridge
Updated May 18 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:40pm
Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe shrugs a tackle against Adelaide. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe shrugs a tackle against Adelaide. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Hawthorn will face the Western Bulldogs on Sunday, August 13, after the AFL confirmed the fixture for rounds 16-23 on Thursday.

