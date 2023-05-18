Hawthorn will face the Western Bulldogs on Sunday, August 13, after the AFL confirmed the fixture for rounds 16-23 on Thursday.
Given the AFL's floating fixture model that has been in place since 2020 as COVID-19 forced the organisation to show flexibility, the match was previously unscheduled.
The match is the Hawks' last in Launceston for the 2023 season, having defeated North Melbourne on April 1 and losing to Adelaide on April 23 before facing West Coast this Sunday.
North Melbourne's third Hobart match of the season was also locked in - playing Melbourne on August 6 as a part of round 22.
Bellerive Oval will also feature GWS on June 11, with their final game against Gold Coast yet to be locked in as the fixture for round 24 will be announced around one month ahead of the games.
The AFL's Travis Auld said the strong start to the season has set the competition up for an exciting second half of the home-and away-season.
"After record-breaking crowds and viewership numbers in the first nine rounds, we're set to launch into the back-half of the season and into the 2023 AFL Finals Series," he said.
"We've listened to fans and fixtured an additional three Thursday night games, taking us to 11 for the year - one more than 2022.
"The season is wide open, with at least a dozen teams vying for a spot in September."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.