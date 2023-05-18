Students from St Patricks' College Launceston will be reflecting on the value and benefits of volunteering during National Volunteer Week.
Principal Liz Illingworth said the school promoted values around compassion and social justice and encouraged students to have a vision of outlook and empathy for other people.
The school is heavily involved with the Ascent program and Eddie Rice Camps and involve students from Years 10, 11 and 12.
As part of the Eddie Rice camps, students volunteer their time in recreational camps and day programs for young people who may not have the chance to engage in these activities otherwise.
As part of the Ascent program, students participate in day programs working with primary school students as mentors.
The students say that it's been really fulfilling to see the impact you can have in such a short space of time and the sense of community between volunteers and recipients was amazing.
Year 12 student Brady Meek said that he had built more confidence and skills to connect with younger children.
Students also volunteer outside of school. Year 8 student Petalyn Webb has been volunteering for several years with Wish Upon a Star.
"We organise and help out the people who don't have enough money for leavers' dresses or ball dresses and we also help them out with their makeup, their hair, nails and shoes," Miss Webb said.
The students hope that other young people their age will also be inspired to volunteer their time in the community.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner.
