A Launceston cafe owner offering weekly free meals to the region's less fortunate is asking for a "new place to set up shop" after being forced to discontinue their charitable venture due to "unfortunate circumstances."
Green Bean Cafe owner Paul Giddins said he was "simply heartbroken" that he would be unable to feed the homeless and housing stressed people who needed his assistance weekly at his Cimitiere Street business.
"When they come in here they're comfy, they all talk together, they get a good meal," Mr Giddens said.
"It is deeply saddening to stop even for a week while we try to find somewhere else to give these people place to feel like human beings again."
Leading into winter, the Cafe had already seen an increase in demand for its support service, running out of food twice in two weeks - a feat it hadn't managed in its two years of giving away food.
Mr Giddins said an unfortunate circumstance had led the Cimitiere Street building which houses his business to ask they no longer invite the homeless population in for meals.
"I completely understand the decision, but it's devastating for the people that we're helping," he said.
Mr Giddins put out an expression of interest on Facebook to find another cafe-type space where he and his co-business owner can operate weekly free meals on Fridays.
"What we need is somewhere that doesn't have that soup kitchen feel, because that's going to make people feel even more out of place," he said.
"We don't want a massive hall, we want this cosy look because that helps people get along like a house on fire.
"It makes people feel at ease and these people don't need to be subjected to any more feelings of shame; they've been through enough of that."
Green Bean Cafe has regularly provided 50 meals to the homeless and housing stressed of Launceston for two years.
Mr Giddins said he had no doubt that someone would come forward to assist in finding a new space and he wasn't worried if they couldn't find one in time.
"In the past two weeks we've had more donations from the community than we knew what to do with; people are always willing to help," he said.
