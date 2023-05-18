A text message sent by a Swansea woman on the evening of the murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker was directed by a Telstra tower in the Launceston suburb of Youngtown, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Telstra security officers Jason Betts and Mark Borg and a Tasmania Police telecommunications expert Ben Shepherd gave evidence in the trial of Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68, who have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Barker on August 2, 2009.
The Crown called the witnesses to examine the call records and the likely location of the accused couple on the evening of Mr Barker's death.
It is alleged that Mr Jordan shot Mr Barker four times in the driveway of his Campbell Town home shortly after 6.30pm.
The jury heard that calls and text messages from mobile phones in the area were directed to their destination generally by the nearest Telstra tower depending on variables such as terrain and tower height.
The towers at Cleveland, Powranna, Oakmount and Youngtown head in a northerly direction along the highway from Cleveland to the Launceston suburb of Youngtown.
Constable Ben Shepherd said that at 4.43pm on August 2, Mrs Jordan rang her daughter [Rachel Jordan]'s phone at Brambletye near Conara via a tower at Swansea.
He said there were several calls from Rachel Jordan between 5.45pm and 7.09 pm to Jordan's Swansea landline, which went unanswered.
Rachel Jordan sent a message to her mother at 7.11 pm saying she hoped "you guys" were okay.
It was forwarded to Mrs Jordan's mobile phone by a tower at Oakmont on the Midland Highway, indicating her phone was nearby.
At 7.33pm, Mrs Jordan texted her daughter to say: "All good down here". The call was directed from Mrs Jordan's phone to Rachel Jordan by a tower in Youngtown.
Constable Shepherd told crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro that at 9.45pm, a person at the Jordan's home address dialled *10# via a landline-a combination which enables a caller to find out what number the last unanswered call came from.
The jury also heard that Rachel Jordan spoke to her mother for a total of 37 minutes in four calls between 10.29 am and 12.25 pm on August 2.
Constable Shepherd said that at 6.46pm, Rachel Jordan's then partner Justin Titley rang the Brambletye farm manager requesting permission to go shooting.
In his opening address, Director of Public Prosecutions Daryl Coates SC said Cedric and Noelene Jordan were "clearly not in Swansea."
The couple later told police that they had driven to KFC at Kings Meadows. The Crown says the couple were "in it together", and the tower locations indicate they were in the vicinity of Campbell Town at the time of the alleged murder.
Constable Shepherd said he was involved in monitoring surveillance and listening device recordings from Jordan's Swansea home in both 2009 and 2016.
He said there were indications that Mrs Jordan was aware of the possibility in September 2009 that their landline phone was monitored.
"Was there evidence that they would go outside to have conversations?" crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro asked?
"Yes, there was," he said.
Constable Shepherd said that Mrs Jordan's mobile phone rang the Swansea general practice five times in 16 minutes on August 3.
The jury heard evidence that the couple were prescribed medication for anxiety and insomnia on August 5.
Also on Thursday, a Swansea counsellor Ronald Cruickshank said that Mr Jordan had shaken hands a week after Mr Barker's death.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.