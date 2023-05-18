A federal program that has created jobs and helped hundreds of Northern Tasmanians developing business ideas was axed from last week's budget despite another two years left on its funding, the company managing the program's Tasmanian region has confirmed.
Launceston-based Future Isles is the Tasmanian region facilitator for the Entrepreneurship Facilitators Program, a $22 million scheme designed to provide assistance to region-based people in starting their own businesses.
Under the scheme, each regional facilitator is paid an annual fee of $260,000 to undertake local networking, group events and provide one-on-one advice to potential business starters and entrepreneurs.
The facilitators scheme was funded to run for an additional two years, with options to extend that funding.
Future Isles co-founder Talitha Devadass said her service filled a niche demand not offered by other services of the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations, such as the Self-Employment Assistance program (SEAP).
"Whilst [SEAP] does service people who want to start a business, it also doesn't work for a lot of people," she said.
"The thing about the SEAP is it is quite onerous .... to be successful in that program, you have to fill out a 20-page business plan, as well as do proper business budgets," Ms Devadass said, noting that nearly half of Tasmanians were functionally illiterate.
She said while SEAP helped many Australians, it simply caused "stress and anxiety" to others.
"They said it was soul-crushing, because they didn't have the skills to complete that course."
She also said SEAP was only available to those on a Centrelink payment or working less than 25 hours per week.
"The bulk of our clients are working more than that," she said.
Bass Liberal MHA Bridget Archer said the facilitators program had delivered "fantastic outcomes" for so many in the region.
"For the program to be cut in a matter of weeks - without any warning or consultation and with more than two years left on the current contract - is unconscionable," she said.
"Labor must explain to Northern Tasmanians as to why they have chosen to cut this proven program."
An Employment and Workplace Relations Department spokesperson said both programs provided "very similar work", and that the space was already "heavily congested and contested" with federal, state and local business programs.
"This decision [to cut the Entrepreneurship Facilitators Program] does not take away from the good work of many facilitators, but the overlaps became hard to support in the current fiscal environment," they said.
Support for the program will end on July 1, the spokesperson confirmed.
"Eligible people who previously accessed support through Entrepreneurship Facilitators can continue to access tailored and targeted support through Self-Employment Assistance and the Local Jobs program," the spokesperson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.