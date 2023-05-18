Further, around 143,000 households in Tasmania are expected to be eligible for a $500 rebate, applied in 4 instalments in the September and June quarters of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 financial years as a reduction in their electricity bills. We have also opened up a further 300,000 fee-free TAFE places. The Albanese Government will continue to put Tasmanians first and ensure we get through this cost of living squeeze together.