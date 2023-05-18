The Albanese Government's measures of cheaper medicines and 60-day dispensing of medications are part of our holistic plan to ease the cost of living.
The Australian Government is investing in better health, wellbeing and affordable healthcare, including making it cheaper for people to access the medicines they need.
This will mean 6 million Australians who need regular medicines for chronic conditions can access them at a lower cost.
Further, General Patients will be able to save up to $180 a year per medicine if their medicine can be prescribed for 60 days, and concession card holders will save up to $43.80 a year per medicine.
Around 30,865 Tasmanians in Bass will be able to buy two months' worth of medicine for the price of a single prescription for more than 300 common PBS medicines.
This is a significant cost-saving measure for consumers recommended by the independent Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC).
These changes are of significance to consumers and pharmacy owners. The Australian Government remains committed to supporting a thriving community pharmacy sector because we know they provide invaluable healthcare.
That is why every dollar saved by the Government will be re-invested straight back into community pharmacy programs to secure the ongoing strength of the sector, particularly those that expand the scope of practice for our trusted pharmacists, including; funding pharmacists to deliver vaccinations under the National Immunisation Program (NIP); and delivering Opioid Dependency Therapies under a new program funded by the Commonwealth.
The new prescribing measures will be phased in over three stages, starting from 1 September 2023, to enable pharmacists and supply chains to adapt. This also supports pharmacists to adapt to providing more direct patient care rather than being stuck behind the counter dispensing repeat prescriptions.
Further, the Federal Government is also investing almost $350 million in community pharmacy outreach into residential aged care facilities to ensure older Australians are on a medication regime that is appropriate to their circumstances.
The cost of living is putting pressure on everyone, so we must act as a government to ease the cost of living. We are also improving bulk billing incentives for GPs, so it is easier to find a bulk billing doctor. We are making child care cheaper, with 3,500 families in Bass set to benefit.
The Government is increasing the base rate of income payments like JobSeeker Payment, Austudy and Youth Allowance payments for eligible people. This will support around 6,620 people in Bass, who will benefit by $40 per fortnight.
Further, around 143,000 households in Tasmania are expected to be eligible for a $500 rebate, applied in 4 instalments in the September and June quarters of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 financial years as a reduction in their electricity bills. We have also opened up a further 300,000 fee-free TAFE places. The Albanese Government will continue to put Tasmanians first and ensure we get through this cost of living squeeze together.
