The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OPINION: Labor is investing in people and cheaper medicines

By Senator Helen Polley
May 19 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Helen Polley (right) with a pharmacy patient. Picture supplied.
Senator Helen Polley (right) with a pharmacy patient. Picture supplied.

The Albanese Government's measures of cheaper medicines and 60-day dispensing of medications are part of our holistic plan to ease the cost of living.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.