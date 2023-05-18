Launceston forward Jake Hinds is adding an off-field string to his bow this season.
The 24-year-old is a playing-assistant coach for the reigning premiers, who face Glenorchy at Windsor Park from 1pm on Saturday.
The chance to work under Mitch Thorp, who coached at South Launceston and Devonport before the Blues, was too good to pass up for Hinds.
"It was a good opportunity for me to grab," he said. "Obviously, Mitch has been very successful as a coach over the course of 10-plus years.
"So to have that opportunity to be under him and be a bit of a sponge and soak up everything that he has to say is going to benefit me for the future because coaching is something I'd love to get into as I get older."
With 12 of Hinds' 2022 premiership teammates departing the club this season, he admitted it wasn't an easy decision to stick around but is fully committed to success at the Blues.
"But for me, I only turned 24 last week so I've still got plenty of time to play State League and I've still got hunger to win more and have more success at the top. So as long as the State League is there, I'll be playing at Launceston Football Club."
Launceston sit in fourth on the TSL ladder with three wins and two losses, while their weekend opponents are yet to win a match but recently had impressive first-half showings against North Hobart and Clarence.
"They've got nothing to lose and I feel most teams still want to come out and beat us as we've been the most successful team over the past three years - so we don't take anyone lightly and they've still got some good players."
Magpies coach Josh Arnold and Blake Waight were identified by Hinds as the stars, with both selected in the initial Tasmanian squad. The Blues made one change, with Sam Foley returning at the expense of Jesse Price.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
