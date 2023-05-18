There will be milestones aplenty at Symmons Plains for round four of the 2023 Supercars Championship.
It will be the 50th time the series has arrived at the Tasmanian track with the first weekend held in 1969, however, this season will mark the first time the Gen 3 cars - Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro - will take on the infamous hairpin.
There will also be an individual milestone for New Zealander driver Andre Heimgartner who will be competing in his 100th Supercars race weekend.
The 27-year-old, who is set to become the 51st driver to reach the milestone in Supercars history, admitted he has surprised himself that he has made it this far.
"One hundred rounds is pretty epic, I would never have thought that back in the day when I was watching the Supercars at Pukekohe in New Zealand," he said.
"I didn't think I would be here living on the Gold Coast doing my dream job, especially when I was going in and out and it wasn't quite all going to plan and I almost quit if it wasn't for that Gold Coast race (third in 2017).
"I guess it gives you a warm feeling in your heart."
Elsewhere, veteran James Courtney is out to build on the momentum he built last time out in Perth. Securing a podium, Courtney equalled Mark Skaife for the most consecutive seasons with a top-three finish with 18.
The 42-year-old announced his intentions to bring in more silverware at the shortest circuit in the calendar.
"I'd love to get another podium and keep the momentum that we've got as a team," he said.
"As a team, I think we're heading in the right direction and hopefully we all can have a strong weekend but I'd be even happier if it's me on the podium."
With practice beginning on Friday, the Supercars will be racing over two days with one on Saturday and two on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.