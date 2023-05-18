The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Launceston benefits from Supercars, AFL, Australian Musical Theatre Festival

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated May 19 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Tasmania will be kept busy with theatre and sport over the weekend. Pictures by Paul Scambler and Phillip Biggs
Northern Tasmania will be kept busy with theatre and sport over the weekend. Pictures by Paul Scambler and Phillip Biggs

Northern Tasmania will be a hub of activity with two national sporting events and festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.