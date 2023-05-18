Northern Tasmania will be a hub of activity with two national sporting events and festival.
Supercars will be tearing up the track at Symmons Plains Raceway from Friday, while Hawthorn will play West Coast on Sunday and a sold-out Australian Musical Theatre Festival continues through the weekend.
Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief executive Will Cassidy reiterated AFL in the North provided economic stimulus to the region.
"It is vital for small businesses, particularly hospitality and tourism," Mr Cassidy said.
"While there's been great work to promote Tasmania in the off-season, the economic stimulus sporting events bring is vital."
While Symmons Plains is outside of Launceston, he said the benefit of the Supercars weekend flowed through the region.
"It's fantastic to have these types of events happening at this time of the year," Mr Cassidy said.
Visit Northern Tasmania chief executive Tracey Mallett also said the packed calendar was great for tourism.
"Ideally we would like these events spread out," Ms Mallett said.
She said the tourism season had slowed down with the arrival of winter.
"But with these events on, you cannot get accommodation this weekend in Launceston," she said.
"The Australian Musical Theatre Festival is a sell out; hopefully a lot of locals turn of for the AFL and we know Tasmanians love their cars, so Supercars is going to be huge. It's an amazing event."
With no direct flights between Launceston and Perth over winter, Ms Mallett said that would be a deterrent for some travelling fans from the West.
Meanwhile, City of Launceston acting mayor Matthew Garwood said the major events were big drawcards for Launceston, and Northern Tasmania as a whole.
"It's shaping up to be a big weekend," councillor Garwood said.
"These kinds of events are a massive boost for our hospitality and accommodation businesses, and activate our streets with visitors from across Tasmania and Australia."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
