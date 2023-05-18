Dorset council has voted to charge owners of dangerous dogs with a $500 annual fee to penalise and deter irresponsible dog ownership.
To date, the council has provided lifetime registrations instead of annual registrations for dogs owners in the area.
However from the new financial year, council will charge $500 for any dog declared dangerous as set out in the Dog Control Act 2000.
Under legislation, a dog can be declared dangerous if it has caused serious injury to a person or another animal or there is reasonable cause to believe that it would injure a person or another animal.
The council's agenda report noted that the charges would not only be designed to deter irresponsible ownership but "also support cost-recovery of council's dog management service".
This includes monitoring the compliance of owners with dangerous dogs and inspecting standards of the dog enclosure area.
The council meeting heard that there are no dogs which are currently declared dangerous in the Dorset area.
However, several councilors expressed concerns over dog control in the Bridport area.
Mayor Greg Howard said much of the Bridport area and its beaches were off limits to dogs especially dogs that weren't leashed.
However, he said a lot of people, including visitors and locals, were ignoring the directive, which had led to dogs running through the caravan park, village green, on the main street and on the beaches without any control.
Cr Howard said there had been a few incidents where people have been bitten.
Additionally, Dorset Council has voted to increase and to restructure the dog seizure fees to promote responsible dog ownership and deter reoffending.
There currently exists a three-tier penalty approach where fees increase from the first dog seizure to the third.
It will be replaced by a two-tier approach.
All seizures after the first seizure will incur a penalty equivalent to three times the amount of the first seizure.
The changes will also see an 8 per cent increase for all other animal management fees and charges excluding dog registration tags.
The motion was carried unanimously and will be in force from the new financial year.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
