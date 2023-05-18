North Launceston 200-gamer Jack Avent will face North Hobart on Saturday - named for just his third game this season after battling a hamstring injury.
The skilled midfielder, who was one of four Bombers selected in the initial Tasmanian squad earlier this week, averaged 26 disposals in the first two rounds.
"Getting Jack Avent back into the side is always a good thing," coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said.
"We were very cautious with him, he probably could have played last week but decided to give him the extra week.
"He's now missed four games, his last game he played was against Kingborough in round two, so he's been out for a while because we had the bye in between so he's only played two games of footy this year.
"We're super excited to get him back in, when you add Jack Avent back into your side, you're going to be better off so he'll roll back in and fit in seamlessly."
He was one of two changes for the Bombers' line-up for the 2pm clash at North Hobart Oval as Mitch Nicholas joined him in the side and Devils representatives Oliver Dean and Max Roney went out. Roney's return to the Devils after being injured and coming back through North Launceston's senior outfit was pleasing for Cox-Goodyer.
"Maxy has obviously played three senior games with us now, coming back from his little injury and missing out on Devils when he did come back and he's gotten better and better at the senior level," he said.
"It came to the pointy end on the weekend where I think he had 25 disposals and was great on a wing, so it's great for him to be back in [the Devils]."
A noticeable name on the Bombers' team sheet was co-captain Alex Lee, who missed the second half of last week's 74-point win over Glenorchy due to a shoulder issue.
Cox-Goodyer described the injury as a "stinger" and that the Bombers gave him a seat on the pine out of extreme caution and due to their strong lead.
"We just thought there was no point risking him. He's obviously not old but he's one of our more senior players so he's got nothing to prove to us and nothing to prove to the league," he said.
"If it was of any concern, we were obviously going to rest him, so he missed the second half and he's pulled up pretty well ... so he should be fine."
His selection would be a sigh of relief for the Bombers' faithful, especially given the strong form of North Hobart talls Jack McCulloch and former St Kilda player Spencer White.
Coming into the contest, the Northern Bombers have won three on the trot and are third on the ladder while their opponents sit just outside the top four with two wins and three losses.
"They're going pretty well this year. They've obviously changed a few things in their program and even with losing a few of their senior players last year, they've definitely been competitive," Cox-Goodyer said.
"I don't think they've really been blown out in a game apart from round one in the first half, so they're super competitive.
"Having a couple of guys they can kick it to up forward in McCulloch and White really helps them as well, so they've got some good tall players and they've got some leg-speed.
"They play a good brand of footy and should be a challenge for our defence."
The Demons only made one change to their line-up, with Connor Downham in for Will Groom.
