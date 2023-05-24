Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
5 Bed | 3 Bath | 5 Car
When it comes to contemporary suburban homes, right on the fringes of the city, this stunning property stands apart.
Brand new, this home cleverly features a spacious four-bedroom, two-bathroom principal residence with an attached one-bedroom studio that is fully self-contained and optimally designed for guests or visiting family.
Living Here's Lochie Reid said this is a property where both the design and location are standouts.
"This is a home that perfectly blends modern luxury and suburban comfort," Lochie said.
"It's a home that exudes a modern sophistication, showcasing a stylish material palette of natural timbers and stones, accented by light and shade."
The principal bedroom suite is tucked away in a separate and private wing, boasting a luxurious ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower, custom joinery in both the vanity and walk-through robe, creating a sense of sophisticated privacy.
The other three bedrooms each offer built-in storage and versatile usage, with the option of transforming any individual space into a study or media room.
The large open-plan living area boasts bespoke detailing and finishes while seamlessly integrating indoor-outdoor living into its design.
The connecting and spacious entertainers deck flows directly from the interior of these spaces and a sunken swim-spa pool, becomes the centrepiece of a home all about the occupants enjoyment.
Internally, the bespoke kitchen serves as the focal point, designed with harmonious tones, textures, luxury fixtures and most uniquely a butlers kitchen complete with second and separate cooking facilities.
The property also boasts a range of amenities, including an extensive solar system and solar panel array. The large detached garage at the rear of the site offers further storage space, while the main home also features a secure triple car garage with internal access.
The fully appointed studio, complete with its own kitchen and bathroom facilities allows this property to offer endless opportunities for multi-generational living, whether you're accommodating guests, hosting a home business, or renting out the secondary dwelling for additional income.
This standout property offers the perfect blend of modern luxury and suburban comfort, all within easy reach of the vibrancy of the Launceston CBD.
