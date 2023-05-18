The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Harrison Sellars set to make Symmons Plains debut in Formula Ford

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
May 18 2023 - 1:38pm
Harrison Sellars with the open-wheel Formula Ford which he will be racing with at Symmons Plains. Picture supplied
Plenty of top motorsport talent has been developed in Tasmania throughout history and it appears Launceston's Harrison Sellars could be yet another to rise through the ranks.

