Plenty of top motorsport talent has been developed in Tasmania throughout history and it appears Launceston's Harrison Sellars could be yet another to rise through the ranks.
The 17-year-old Grade 12 student can already lay claim to being Victorian state champion, ACT runner-up state champion and a winner of the Tasmanian state cup among many other achievements.
The teenager now finds himself in the Formula Ford category, which has developed the likes of Daniel Ricciardo, Mark Webber, Jamie Whincup, Will Power and Marcos Ambrose, racing with Borland Racing Development - a team which has previously housed Mark Winterbottom and Chaz Mostert.
Sellars was excited to be back home racing.
"It's actually my first race ever in Tasmania in cars, I've done a couple of practice days before, but this is my first race weekend in Tasmania and at Symmons Plains which is really exciting and it's even cooler to be on a Supercars weekend," he said.
Asked what he was looking forward to most about driving not 30 minutes away from his home town, Sellars said it was the support from the crowd.
"I'm looking forward to the atmosphere. A lot of the races I've done, they're only little state events so they don't really get the numbers that Supercars do," he said.
"I reckon the crowd is going to be the coolest part, especially when I'm out driving, looking out at the bank and just seeing thousands of spectators on the side cheering you on."
Besides home-track advantage, Sellars has an ace up his sleeve in Ambrose, with the former Supercars and NASCAR driver providing a mentoring role for the teenage talent.
"He is the absolute guru for all of this stuff, when it comes to how you drive a car, how you want to set up the car, he knows everything," Sellars said of Ambrose.
"I was lucky enough to spend a couple of days with him, learning how to drive a Formula Ford and how to drive a race car properly ... I just tried to take it in like a sponge and absorb as much as I could."
With his burgeoning career still far from its conclusion, Sellars was leaving the door open for any category of racing going forwards.
"I just love driving to be honest, so whether it's a Formula One car or a V8 supercar, I just love racing," he said.
