City of Launceston councillors did not vote in an acting-deputy mayor at the first council meeting since Danny Gibson resignation as mayor.
While Matthew Garwood sits as acting-mayor until the City of Launceston by-election, his role as deputy is left open.
In October 2022, councillors Andrea Dawkins and Hugh McKenzie ran for the position along with Cr Garwood during the local government elections.
The Launceston council mayoral by-election is to be organised by the Tasmania Electoral Commission.
During the meeting on Thursday May 18, the role of acting-deputy mayor for the interim was not mentioned while Cr Garwood sits as acting-mayor.
Councillors Matthew Garwood, Tim Walker have already said they will run for mayor in the by-election.
During the October election, councillors Alan Harris and George Razay were also mayor candidates.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
