Tasmania Police is investigating other options to find missing Shyanne-Lee Tatnell after hitting pause to the North Esk River search effort.
Inspector Craig Fox said there was no sign of the 14-year-old after extensive searching in the North Esk River over two and a half weeks.
"Police have continued to be in close contact with Shyanne's family and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time," Inspector Fox said.
"Yesterday [Wednesday] we conducted another sweep of the North Esk River with the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, which unfortunately did not deliver any results."
While the large scale search of the area had been paused, he confirmed the investigation remained active and inquiries were continuing.
"We are forensically testing further items of interest that have been located over the past fortnight," Inspector Fox said.
Shyanee has not been seen or heard from since Sunday, April 30, and police have serious concerns for her welfare.
She is described as being about 160cm tall with a slim build and blonde hair.
When Shyanne was last seen she was wearing bike shorts and a cream hoodie, with dark writing across the chest and shoulder.
Anyone with information that will assist the investigation should contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers Tasmania - information can be provided anonymously.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
