Eric Abetz backs Hobart AFL stadium that split Liberals, Labor

By Sean Ford
Updated May 18 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:35am
Eric Abetz. Picture by Sean Ford.
Conservative kingpin Eric Abetz says the controversial Hobart stadium will be a winner, putting himself at odds with most of his former Tasmanian federal Liberal colleagues as he ponders a political comeback bid.

