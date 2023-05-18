Conservative kingpin Eric Abetz says the controversial Hobart stadium will be a winner, putting himself at odds with most of his former Tasmanian federal Liberal colleagues as he ponders a political comeback bid.
"It will provide a huge boost to the Tasmanian economy," the former federal minister said of the $715 million AFL and more stadium proposal that has driven wedges between the state and federal arms of both major parties.
"I have no doubt, once it's up and running, everybody will be saying 'Oh, my goodness, why was everyone against it?'
"Governments need to make investments from time to time and this is clearly one that will withstand the test of time, and the South Australian experience comes to mind.
" ... the arguments being run today in Tasmania were run in South Australia and now you can't find anyone in South Australia who is against the stadium."
Tasmanian federal Liberal MPs have lined up to kick the stadium plan, despite its support from the Tasmanian Liberal government.
Former sports minister Richard Colbeck - a political foe of Mr Abetz - is the only sitting Tasmanian federal Liberal to have backed the plan.
Liberal MHRs Gavin Pearce and Bridget Archer and senators Claire Chandler, Jonno Duniam and Wendy Askew have all argued Tasmania should get an AFL team without taxpayers having to pay for the new stadium.
They, along with the state's two Greens senators, the two Jacqui Lambie Network senators and independent MHR Andrew Wilkie, signed a joint letter to that effect to AFL chief Gillon McLachlan in February.
The AFL says there will no team without the stadium.
The state government and federal Labor have committed the vast bulk of the funding, putting federal Labor at odds with its state branch, which opposes the stadium.
Concerns related to the stadium were cited by state government MHAs Lara Alexander and John Tucker last week when they announced they would quit the party and sit as independents, pushing the Rockliff Government into minority and increasing doubts about whether the stadium would proceed.
Mr Abetz, who lost his long-held Senate seat in the 2022 election, said the Macquarie Point stadium would stimulate the state economy for decades to come, generating revenue that could go to essential services.
"It has to be seen as so much more than just an AFL stadium," he said.
"It will be an all-purpose entertainment facility, together with other add-ons for the whole complex, which will make it a stand-out for Tasmania."
He declined to comment on the defections or what they might mean for Premier Jeremy Rockliff, except to say: "I can understand the issues of principle involved, but, in our electoral system, people are elected as individuals and ultimately are responsible to the electorate."
There is some thought the defections might have been part of a conservative plot to get rid of political moderate Mr Rockliff.
"I detect nothing of that nature," said Mr Abetz, who has long been seen as a conservative powerbroker in the state.
Currently working as a consultant and chairing the Australian Monarchist League, Mr Abetz said he had been approached by many people to consider running for office again.
He said he was still contemplating that.
If he ran at state level, it would be expected to be in the Southern seat of Franklin.
"There's a lot of time between now and the next election," Mr Abetz said.
