The RACT has provided 100 free driver training lessons to not-for-profit organisations across the state yesterday in a community-focused initiative for underprivileged people.
In honour of its centennial year and National Road Safety Week, RACT has figuratively handed over the keys to several not-for-profit organisations across the state for them to distribute free driving lessons to the communities they assist.
Recipients of the lessons from the Migrant Resource Centre Northern Tasmania, Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre, and Youth, Family & Community Connections Inc. and Kennerley will now be able to take part in free driving lessons at RACT's Driver Training centres located in Launceston, Devonport, Burnie, and Hobart.
RACT Chief Experience Officer Stacey Pennicott said the initiative aimed to create a safer driving environment and foster responsible habits for Tasmania's most vulnerable road users including Tasmanian Aboriginal, migrant communities, and disadvantaged youth.
"We chose to collaborate with these respected not-for-profit organisations due to their ability to reach a diverse range of young people from various cultural and socio-economic backgrounds," Ms Pennicott said.
"Their capacity to ensure the lessons are provided to those who need and will value them make them perfect partners."
Participants will learn the fundamentals of driving.
Community Liaison Manager at Migrant Resource Centre Northern Tasmania John Ali said he was incredibly grateful to RACT for this initiative.
"Many of the families we support hail from diverse backgrounds where access to driver training is often not a given," he said.
"The ability to drive is a pivotal skill that can unlock a multitude of opportunities for young people, including employment and independence.
"This is an invaluable step towards empowerment for our youth, helping them to take control of their lives and contribute positively to their communities."
Ms Pennicott said young people are over-represented in crash statistics and this was one way RACT could play a role to "drive down the terrible in Tasmania".
"We're not only teaching our most vulnerable road users how to drive safely, but we're also helping them become more responsible and informed drivers," she said.
"By focusing on quality driver training for young motorists, we're working to reduce the number of accidents involving inexperienced drivers and ultimately contributing to a safer and more accountable community."
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland.
