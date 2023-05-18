Craig Newitt will try to win his second $500,000 Goodwood Handicap at Morphettville on Saturday on outsider Curran and add another chapter to one of racing's best rags-to-riches stories.
Curran was bought by Victorian co-trainers Lyn Tolson and Leonie Proctor for only $600 in an online auction and has since earned $759,000 in stakes.
A big slice of that money came when he won the $500,000 Country Discovery at Geelong two starts ago after a brilliant Newitt ride.
The Tasmanian jockey cut the corner on Curran as the rest of the field fanned and he was able to run down the highly-fancied In The Boat in the last 50m.
It was the fifth career win for the five-year-old who never made it to the races for his original trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
Despite a handy record, Curran is not expected to trouble a star-studded field in Adelaide's premier sprint and is triple-figure odds with some of the corporates.
However, Newitt is no stranger to winning feature races on outsiders, especially in South Australia.
He recently won the $300,000 Adelaide Cup on $26 chance Rebel Racer.
Newitt already has one Goodwood on his resume, scoring on the Mick Price-trained Velocitea in 2010.
Jockey Tommy Doyle, the unofficial king of King Island, has moved from Devonport to Melbourne to further his career.
Doyle recently took up a position with trainers Tony and Calvin McEvoy based at Ballarat.
He struck up an association with the trainers when he won King Island's inaugural Miners Rest Cup on their horse Afridi.
The 24-year-old former Queenslander didn't take too much persuading to take up their offer after struggling for rides in Tasmania.
"When I was based in Tassie I was riding 15 horses a morning (in work) and turning up to the races for only two or three rides, so I really had nothing to lose," Doyle said.
Doyle rode 21 winners during in time in Tasmania after winning 83 on the Queensland provincial circuit.
GOLDEN MEADOW (R2): Nicely bred newcomer who was impressive winning a trial at Elwick last month easily beating recent winner Moveforlex. Won another trial 17 days ago and only has to adapt to the synthetic track to be very hard to catch.
MISS CHICA MALA (R3): Runner-up to Shim when resuming then Adachi last week when she sat second and got to the line strongly. Significant that she was given a trial on the synthetic back in October and was only narrowly beaten by the smart Silver Persuasion.
HELLFIRE EAGLE (R5): Won his maiden this track/distance last season and should be improved by three runs since spell. Raced handy and went for home a fair way out before tiring in Hobart last week. This is a handy drop in class and, with the claim for Chloe Wells, should give a big sight.
SKILENDRA (R6): Won four races on this track including three over this distance. Given a nice ride last start and finished off well but all-the-way winner Incriminate just got too easy a time in front. Has plenty of weight but, as a 69-rater, she has class edge on all her rivals.
DIDYALOUSAROOSTA (R1): Got to throw this one in just for his name. One of four first starters in a small field and three of them were in the same trial at Carrick last Saturday which he won. Time was slow but came from the rear and went to the line nicely under a hold. Could be as good as any in tricky race.
BABY YOU A SONG (R3): Smart mare owned and bred by Rohan Hillier but had her first six starts, which included three wins, for Paul Ashwood. Now back with Hillier for her first start since beating five-time winner Mays Place in a heat of the Bandbox in October. Drawn wide but looks winner.
IDEAL KARALTA (R7): Neville Rattray has won three races with this eight-year-old since taking over his preparation12 months ago and this could be another. Raced in the death to score here last week and, although up slightly in class, is well drawn with the in-form Gareth Rattray driving.
MOTH HUNTER (Hobart R6): Promising filly who looked good thing beaten when resuming at Mowbray last week. Trailed the leader but couldn't get out until the race was all but over and went down by half head. One of two three-year-old fillies taking on the older horses and they could run the quinella.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
