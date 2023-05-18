After just six months as deputy mayor, and a councillor, City of Launceston acting-mayor Matthew Garwood has chaired his first council meeting.
Councillor Garwood chaired the meeting on Thursday, May 18, due to the resignation of Danny Gibson as mayor on May 15.
Cr Garwood started the meeting with a brief acknowledgement of the country with respect to the Palawa people.
Cr Garwood welcomed the "full house" with the gallery stacked. Two councillors were absent, councillors Hugh McKenzie and Danny Gibson.
During mayoral acknowledgement, Cr Garwood highlighted the work former mayor Danny Gibson had done in his time.
"Cr Gibson worked incredibly hard for the betterment of Launceston, and we are privileged for that," he said.
Cr Garwood faced some tough questions during public question time, including questions on Albert Hall, a development and sponsorship.
Cr Garwood utilised the team around him much like his predecessor, checking in with general managers and chief officer Michael Stretton.
He kept up his usual demeanour, friendly and bubbly and not too formal.
For example, no councillors had questions without notice, which Cr Garwood was grateful for.
"No questions; you are all being very kind to me," he said.
Cr Garwood kept the meeting on track, including a point of order by councillor Andrea Dawkins during a development application discussion.
Some clarification was needed during event grants over voting on one event due to conflict versus voting on the whole, to which Cr Garwood quipped he was the "new guy".
On a lighter note, the acting-mayor giggled when Cr Garwood accidentally dinged Cr Tim Walker with the timer alarm.
Amendments were made to the mayoral report due to the resignation of Danny Gibson as mayor.
No other councillors made mention of Cr Gibson's mayoral resignation during the meeting.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
