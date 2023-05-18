'Bleak' future for basher

A Supreme Court Judge has expressed concern about the bleak future of a 20-year-old man with numerous convictions for violence.
Justice Robert Pearce made his comments while sentencing Wayne Hall-Riley who was drunk when he forced his way into a party and seriously assaulted a man he wrongly believed had assaulted his sister.
"The chances of your rehabilitation, even though you are still young, appear bleak," he said.
He said he had little doubt that prison would do nothing to help Hall-Riley's rehabilitation and would expose him to even further to corrupting influences.
The court heard of Hall-Riley's background of exceptional hardship and deprivation via report from the Department of Community Corrections.
"It is possible your ability to understand your situation and do something about it is affected by damage you have already suffered but you have not so far co-operated in further assessments," he said.
Hall-Riley pleaded guilty to the assault of 24-year-old Damon Betts on February 27 last year.
About 1am Hall-Riley went to an address in Waverley looking for retribution when he believed his sister had been assaulted.
READ MORE: Five more common road rules mistakes
"You became involved in a verbal exchange with Mr Betts. He was not someone you knew. However you then pushed your way into the kitchen and punched him hard to the face with your left fist," Justice Pearce said.
Hall-Riley kneed Betts in the ribs as he fell to the floor.
Hall-Riley told police in an interview that he did not know Mr Betts and now felt bad for what he had done.
"The punch to Mr Betts' face was struck with such force that it caused a depressed fracture of his right cheekbone and extensive bruising," Justice Pearce said.
"He required reconstructive surgery involving further trauma. After more than a year his jaw is still painful. Not surprisingly, there have been some psychological consequences as well.
Justice Pearce referred to Hall-Riley's background.
"As a child you were subjected to gross neglect and family violence," Justice Pearce .
"You fell between the cracks of the various social services and support systems.
"You did not spend much time at school and by age 12 you were living on the street."
He said that Hall-Riley's criminal behaviour was becoming progressively more serious.
"You have served terms of imprisonment and spent time in custody on remand," he said.
He said that the hardship of his background was relevant it carried less weight because of the seriousness of the crime and his record of past offending.
"it is necessary to punish you and to make clear to you and others what the consequences of serious violence are. Hopefully that will make you think twice before acting in this way again," he said.
"Unless you take the chance now, it will be more and more difficult as time goes by.
He sentenced him to 12 months jail starting from February 2023 but suspended six months of it.
Hall-Riley was ordered to comply with the direction of a probation officer upon release.
He said that Hall Riley would have to serve the suspended part of the sentence if he committed any imprisonable offence.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.