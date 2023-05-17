The Tasmanian government is urging drivers to slow down and give emergency and roadside assistance vehicles space when they see flashing lights in a new campaign launched today for National Road Safety Week.
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis said the new slow down and give them space campaign was an unfortunate necessity in what had already been a "horrendous" year for road death tolls.
"This is a common sense thing to slow down and take care of those who work close to passing traffic, but sadly common sense isn't that common," Minister Ellis said.
"We want to remind Tasmanian drivers that it's the law to slow down safely to 40 kilometres per hour when approaching emergency or roadside assistance vehicles with red, blue, magenta or yellow lights flashing, or sirens sounding."
