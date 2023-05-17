The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A log truck has rolled on Esk Highway, blocking West bound lane

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated May 17 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fully loaded log truck blocking the west lane. Picture supplied
Fully loaded log truck blocking the west lane. Picture supplied

A truck driver has been taken to Launceston General Hospital after his log truck rolled over on the Esk Highway in Fingal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.