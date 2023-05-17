A truck driver has been taken to Launceston General Hospital after his log truck rolled over on the Esk Highway in Fingal.
Police and Emergency Services are at the scene of a fully laden log truck rollover at around 4pm on Wednesday.
While the driver has no reported injuries, he has been taken to LGH for observation.
The West bound lane is blocked due to the logs littering the road.
Drivers in the area are asked to slow down and will experience delays while the scene is cleared.
An alternate route from Fingal is via Avoca, Rossarden and Mangana on the Rossarden Road.
Esk Highway has seen log truck roll overs in the past, like in 2017, where a log had also rolled and lost its load onto the highway.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
