Man guilty over vicious attack

Jury takes an hour and a half to find a man guilty of home invasion

Updated May 17 2023 - 8:42pm, first published 4:30pm
A 32-year-old man was found guilty over a vicious pre-dawn home invasion in 2021 in which a man was bashed and tasered and his daughter tasered at Karoola in 2021.

