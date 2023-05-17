Man guilty over vicious attack

A 32-year-old man was found guilty over a vicious pre-dawn home invasion in 2021 in which a man was bashed and tasered and his daughter tasered at Karoola in 2021.
The Supreme Court jury in Launceston took an hour and a half to find Bradley Thomas Lee, of South Launceston guilty of the aggravated burglary, aggravated armed robbery and assault on August 15, 2021.
Lee was one of two men wearings wigs who invaded the home of a then 64-year-old man and his daughter and stole $2000, a cow tin and a motorcycle boot while armed with a Taser.
The man was repeatedly tasered and bashed with a club while his daughter who came to his defence was tasered.
Lee drove his white four wheel drive vehicle with another man to the Karoola property at 5.25am on a Sunday morning.
The two men banged on the door and demanded entry and when the man opened the door he was tasered repeatedly and bashed with an object causing a serious eye injury.
The two men demanded money and pushed and kicked him until he man produced about $1000 from a tin with a cow motif and $1000 from a motor cycle boot.
After getting the money one offender said:" We've got the loot lets go".
In a circumstantial case evidence was heard that the cow tin lid was found in the front passenger footwell of a Lee's vehicle when police searched his South Launceston address on August 17.
Police also seized clothing and the wigs.
Evidence was led by crown prosecutor Peter Sherriff of CCTV footage from BP Newnham and the Black Stallion hotel.
Lee purchased $30 of diesel and food at 4.55pm from BP Newnham and passed the Black Stallion at the corner of George Town Rd and Lilydale Rd at 4.59am.
Defence counsel Olivia Jenkins argued in her closing address that there was not enough time to pass the Black Stallion, to stop and change into wigs and get to the Karoola address.
In an interview with police Mr Lee said he could not remember what he had been doing on the Sunday morning saying his life had been hectic.
Lee told police that he had dropped a mate at Brett Dilger's home in West Launceston before going to Mood Food in Wellington street.
He was shown on CCTV at 7.27am buying a drink and food.
"Big boy got to eat," Mr Lee said in the interview.
Other evidence included a speck of blood in the utility and blood on his Nike runner.
The jury heard that DNA evidence from Samuel Leslie and Luke Shaw was found in the utility.
After the verdict Acting Justice David Porter remanded Lee in custody for victim impact statements to be heard on May 25.
The jury heard evidence on Monday and Tuesday.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
