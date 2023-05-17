Launceston orienteer Brodie Nankervis has claimed a victory in one of Australia's major trail runs.
One of 1981 starters in the Ultra Trail Australia 22.7-kilometre race, which featured 750m elevation, in Katoomba, Nankervis completed the course in 1:47:49 to win by 2:09.
"It's essentially the most competitive trail race in Australia," Nankervis said.
"The 100km is the premier event and 50 the next most coveted but the 20 this year had a strong field."
The UTA website says the event is the largest trail run in the Southern Hemisphere and second largest globally.
It adds: "UTA has developed over its 14-year history into an inclusive and iconic trail running festival across four incredible days."
UTA is a part of the UTMB World Series, with all distances carrying the opportunity to earn Running Stones, the pathway to qualification for UTMB Mont Blanc.
To celebrate World Orienteering Week, Esk Valley Orienteering Club are holding two free come and try events.
The first will be held at Windsor Community Precinct on Saturday. The second is at Heritage Forest on Saturday, May 27.
People are welcome to come and try orienteering between 10am and 12pm.
Orienteering Tasmania's Italian coach in residence, Francesca Taufer, will be on hand with local club members, including former Junior World Orienteering Championships representative Joe Dickinson, to assist people trying orienteering for the first time.
No experience is necessary. All necessary equipment will be provided.
The events are free for all ages. Family groups and individuals are welcome. People are free to attend one or both events.
Registration is not necessary but for more information contact evoc@tasrorienteering.asn.au or Christine Brown on 0439 443367.
