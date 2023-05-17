The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Supercar driver Chaz Mostert delivers Optus Digital Thumbprint

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
May 18 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Super Car Driver Chaz Mostert at Invermay Primary for an internet safety workshop. Photo: Rod Thompson
Super Car Driver Chaz Mostert at Invermay Primary for an internet safety workshop. Photo: Rod Thompson

Supercar driver Chaz Mostert shared the message of cyber safety with students at Invermay Primary School in a special visit ahead of racing in the Tasmania Supersprint this Friday and over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.