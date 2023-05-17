Supercar driver Chaz Mostert shared the message of cyber safety with students at Invermay Primary School in a special visit ahead of racing in the Tasmania Supersprint this Friday and over the weekend.
The Repco Supercars Championship driver delivered a Digital Thumbprint workshop as part of his Optus ambassadorship responsibilities to "teach youngsters about the big wide web."
The free in-school Digital Thumbprint program provides cyber safety and wellbeing education programs and resources for young people and families.
The Walkinshaw Andretti driver, whose cyber security lesson was bolstered by the presence of his No. 25 Ford Mustang GT, which students toured through at the end of the chat, said getting behind the wheel of the program for him was a no brainer.
"What they're doing with the schools is something exciting to align with; showcasing to youngsters what's right and what's wrong on the web is pivotal," Mostert said.
"The opportunity to come here a few days early and showcase what I'm lucky enough to do as a sport but also to talk about a subject like this is great and a privilege."
Students at Invermay Primary began taking part in the brand-new Digital Thumbprint workshop this year called Protecting Your Personal Information, which deals with hackers, scammers and fake friends trying to reach kids through online game chats and social media.
Since 2013, over 552,000 students across the country have taken part in the Digital Thumbprint program.
Mostert said the Digital Thumbprint curriculum was something close to his heart, especially the aspects of cyber bullying.
"It can be difficult for sports people out there," he said.
"There are genuine supporters out there and then there are people who don't use those social networks and forums in the positive or correct way.
"It needs to come from school initiatives like this to show what's right and what's wrong."
Senior Staff member at Invermay Primary School Alex Kerrison said the opportunity to have Mostert come to the school was exceptional.
"A message like cyber safety coming from a relatable role model like Chaz, someone they'll see on TV or out at the track later this week, is so important," he said.
"It's integral in today's society for our young people to know these things."
Optus Tasmania territory manager Peter West said being able to bring Mostert to Invermay as a role model was an amazing experience.
"Chaz talks about no social hate and the proper use of social media," he said.
"You can see that through these guys that this is a message they are really behind; they've come down a day early to be here and that's remarkable."
Forty-five students from Invermay Primary School will travel to the Tasmania Supersprint on Friday as guests of Mr Mostert.
Although it was all Optus business at Invermay, Mostert said he was hoping to have the same joy he did in Tasmania in 2021 when he won the third of three Supersprints.
"We've had a good track record here at Symmons Plains and we're hoping it will be a happy hunting ground for us again," he said.
"We've got good points this year and we're hoping to put the pressure on in that title fight."
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland.
