The education department has responded to concerns raised over parking access and attendance at Launceston College, saying students should walk.
Students from the college raised concerns through City of Launceston councillor Susie Cai, who asked council if discounts were possible.
The council responded a student discount was not consistent under the Central Activities District Parking Implementation Plan, supported by the council in 2021.
Launceston College principal Vicki Mackrill said student parking was an ongoing concern.
"I'm of the opinion that the parking issue does impact student attendance," she said.
A Department of Education, Children and Young People spokesperson responded to concerns.
"The department is aware of concerns raised about student parking at Launceston College. Unfortunately, the college does not have the capacity to provide onsite parking spaces for all students," the spokesperson said.
"Parking in and around schools varies and is dependent on factors such as the location and size of the school, as well as local site constraints.
"We encourage students to walk to the college where possible and take advantage of public transport. Alternative parking options are managed either privately or through the Launceston council."
Opposition Education minister Josh Willie said removing barriers to education should be at the top of the list for the government.
"I'd encourage Education Minister Roger Jaensch to get involved and work with the school towards a solution," he said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
