Education department is 'aware' of Launceston College parking concerns.

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated May 18 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:00pm
The education department said they are aware of parking concerns at Launceston College.
The education department has responded to concerns raised over parking access and attendance at Launceston College, saying students should walk.

