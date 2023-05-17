Detail on stadium 'debacle' released 'as appropriate'

The AFL stadium deal is kicking off like a political football, with Labor slamming the government for more detail, and Liberal hitting back.
Meanwhile, the government is responding to Labor's criticisms by attacking its members for being anti-AFL, threatening them with being the party trying to thwart Tasmania's AFL dream.
It also refused to say exactly what the Federal Government's share of funding will be spent on.
Sport and Recreation Minister Nic Street lashed out on Tuesday at Labor leader Rebecca White for trying to kill the Tasmanian AFL team.
On Wednesday he took aim at Labor sport spokesman Josh Willie.
"Much like his leader, Josh Willie has turned his back on a Tasmanian AFL team," Mr Street said.
"If you kill the stadium, you kill the team - it's that simple. Even worse, if we lose the team, we lose the $360 million the AFL has committed to grassroots footy in Tasmania," he said.
"That's $360 million that'll be invested into local footy, local clubrooms and facilities, and into helping the next Jack Riewoldt or Nicole Bresnehan achieve their dream."
Mr Willie labelled the stadium deal a "debacle..all of Jeremy Rockliff's making".
"He has signed Tasmania up to a secret deal with Australia's richest sport and appears to have caved in to all their demands," he said.
"He still can't answer questions about how much his stadium will cost, who will fund the overruns, and whether he got an exemption from our GST allocation for the $240 million in Federal Government funding."
When asked how the Federal Government's $240 million funding package would be spent, a state government spokesperson said the funds will be invested in urban renewal with expenditure informed by the planning process.
Mr Street said the work happening at Macquarie Point is a significant urban renewal project with a range of different elements, such as housing, wharf upgrades, a transit corridor and major sporting and entertainment infrastructure.
"We are working through releasing the details and different parts of the deal as appropriate...commercial in confidence matters are part of that," Mr Street said.
"We will work through in terms of providing as much as possible as soon as possible because we want Tasmanians to understand why this deal is important for this state."
