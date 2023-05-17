Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania (RACT) employees put on their "beer goggles" today in the organisation's annual distracted driving program for National Road Safety Week.
The staff arrived from across the state to take part in the program and experience what it's like to drive with varying levels of alcohol in their systems through the use of Fatal Vision alcohol simulation goggles.
The goggles shift the wearer's sight, impacting their balance and equilibrium and creating the feeling as though they are impaired by alcohol.
RACT Group CEO Mark Mugnaioni said the program was a way to actively participate in the National Road Safety Week and ensure his organisation's staff "understand the serious implications of distracted driving."
"This isn't just about ticking a box, it's about ingraining safe behaviours into the fabric of RACT," Mr Mugnaioni said.
"It's a hands-on course where our staff, much like the high school students who participate in this program regularly, get the chance to understand the real-life consequences of driving under distractions."
Mr Mugnaioni said the program offers a realistic and tactile learning experience through the use of tools like simulated texting and vision impairment goggles.
READ MORE: Five more common road rules mistakes
"We want our people to be not just employees, but advocates of safe driving within the broader community," he said.
"If we can change the behaviours of our staff, they can, in turn, influence their friends, families and wider networks."
RACT General Manager of Operations Dean Harris was one of 30 staff from across Hobart, Burnie and Launceston who hopped behind the wheel.
He said the drive around the little track in one of the organisation's Driver Training cars brought home the reality of driving under the influence, as well as texting whilst driving.
"It's extremely hard to drive with the goggles on; lots of traffic cones coming at you, sideswiping the vehicle and especially so when you get up to the highest grade goggles," Mr Harris said.
"It reminds us to always make sure we're considering the impacts and the risks of doing stuff like that - there are limits in place for a reason."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
General news reporter at The Examiner, recently moved from Far North Queensland. Send tips to declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.