Memories of an era gone by of community halls buzzing with folk songs and dances will brought back to life on Saturday.
The Bottom Pub Ceilidh will be hosting a bush dance at Norwood's St Catherine's Hall on Saturday, May 20 from 7am.
Dance caller Jess Wise said there hadn't been a bush dance like this since the COVID-19 pandemic.
"So we decided to bring it back," Wise said.
"In the late 70s, going through to the 80s, 90s eras various community halls would host bush dances for the community."
Bush dancing has roots in Europe, and Wise said they would be playing a big variety of folk tunes from across the continent.
"It'll be knee-slapping, toe-tapping dances," she said.
"And you don't need to know the steps ahead of time either to take part in the dancing."
The Bottom Pub Ceilidh has played in venues across Northern Tasmania for decades.
Wise said most of their performances since COVID-19 had been private gigs.
"We thought it was time to get back out there to play for everybody," she said.
The composition of the band is made up of five musicians and a dance caller. Georgia Hillier and Micah Kenzie play the fiddle and are classically trained, while Mark Phillips is on the bass, John Roden the guitar and Neville Jolly plays the percussion.
"We love the music. It's really fun to play and fun to share," Wise said.
"You get to see different people, and different generations ... and you get to bring them together through the music."
Wise described their music as a different style of entertainment.
"We used to do lots of commonly known dances, so we want to bring that back," she said.
"We'll be doing all sorts of dances, we're very family orientated so we'll be doing dances that will be very easy for kids to come along and dance to, such as the chicken dance.
"There will be a wide range of songs and wide range of entertainment."
She said the band was hoping to make the bush dance a regular thing and to host one every six months.
It is traditional for a bush dance to have a break with attendees are being encouraged to bring a plate to share for the evening supper.
Wise confirmed there had been strong ticket sales.
Tickets are available online through Ticketbo. There will be limited door sales on the night.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
