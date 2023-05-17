A vessel has found itself in an unusual situation in the South Esk River at the Royal Park boat ramp.
The boat, named Scamp, was found on its side, half on the cement ramp on the morning of Wednesday, May 17.
Marine and Safety Tasmania (MAST) spokesperson said they were aware of the situations.
They said a family member had been in contact with MAST and had plans to reinflate the boat in the afternoon.
The process of rescuing boats in similar situations involves float bags being blown up with air to become buoyant to return the vessel to the water.
It is unknown what damage has been caused to the vessel and how the incident occurred.
It isn't the first time Scamp has faced troubles on the seas.
Nearly 10 years ago a fire gutted the vessel.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
