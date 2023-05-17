The Examiner
Chiropractor could have highly-rated Turk Boy back on track

GM
By Greg Mansfield
May 17 2023 - 5:00pm
In-form Devonport-based jockey Ismail Toker will ride the promising Turk Boy at Spreyton on Sunday.
Brendon McCoull will miss Spreyton to ride at Sandown on Sunday.
He galloped good on Tuesday so this week's race will be make or break.

- Trainer Glenn Stevenson on Turk Boy

Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson is hoping promising three-year-old Turk Boy has shaken off a minor injury concern and will be back to his best at Spreyton on Sunday.

