Wesley Vale trainer Glenn Stevenson is hoping promising three-year-old Turk Boy has shaken off a minor injury concern and will be back to his best at Spreyton on Sunday.
"I've been having a little bit of trouble behind with him and have had to get the chiropractor to him but hopefully we've sorted it out," Stevenson said.
"He galloped good on Tuesday so this week's race will be make or break."
Turk Boy has had a big rap on him from the start of the season and, on the strength of a good trial win, he started favourite when he beat the talented Muscle Up at Spreyton in early December.
However while Muscle Up went on to win three races over the carnival, including two features, Turk Boy didn't race again for four months and has been unplaced in both appearances since his return.
In his defence, he may have needed the run first-up then had no luck when a close fourth to Seydoux at Spreyton a fortnight ago.
"He was never on the track last time," Stevenson said.
"He's up in distance this week but he's fit enough."
Turk Boy will have the services of his regular rider Ismail Toker who is coming off a double at Elwick last week.
Stevenson also has King Island mare Misirlou in the same race and rates her "a first-four chance if she does everything right."
The trainer's other main player at the meeting is former Victorian mare Wolf Rein in a tough Benchmark 64 Handicap.
"I scratched her last week because I didn't want her to have another 14-hour day travelling to Hobart," he said.
"It's too hard to get them over that long trip.
"She's probably got another two runs in her this prep. if I keep her at home.
"It will be her first start on the synthetic but she galloped all right on Tuesday so I've got to try her."
Brendon McCoull will put his bid for a 15th jockeys' premiership on a hold for a week while he rides in Melbourne.
His partner Imogen Miller has smart filly Alvarinho engaged in a $55,000 benchmark 64 race for three-year-olds at Sandown on Sunday.
McCoull will miss the nine-race meeting at Spreyton where two of his last-start winners, Cornelian Bay and Duncannon, look top chances again.
Acceptances for Sandown are not taken until Thursday but Alvarinho has the second highest rating of 41 entries and is assured of a start.
Alvarinho has won two of her past three starts at Elwick including the $50,000 3YO Autumn Classic three weeks ago.
In between, she was only narrowly beaten by Muscle Up in the $50,000 Tasbred 3YO at Mowbray after being caught three wide throughout.
Miller described Alvarinho's last-start win as "pretty impressive" and jockey Bulent Muhcu said the filly had "gone to a different level".
"The penny is just dropping - she is improving every time I ride her," Muhcu said.
"She is a half sister to Algernon so is going to improve with age."
Miller also gave Algernon two starts in Melbourne last year when he finished within two lengths of the winner at Caulfield and the Valley.
McCoull will be having his first ride on Alvarinho at Sandown as the filly has not been within his weight range at her previous eight starts.
Bulent Muhcu could again be the beneficiary of McCoull's absence at Spreyton on Sunday.
He will take the ride on the highly promising Cornelian Bay in the Benchmark 64 Handicap.
The Leanne Gaffney-trained three-year won first-up from a spell in slightly lower grade a fortnight ago.
Muhcu is no stranger to the Needs Further gelding as he won his only ride on him in Hobart last November.
David Pires will take over on Duncannon in Sunday's Class 1 Handicap with Muhcu on stablemate Slipslopslap.
McCoull put a fair rap on the four-year-old after his easy maiden win at the last Devonport meeting.
"He is a really promising horse, a lovely athletic horse, and he did the job well," the jockey said.
However maiden winners always find it hard to score again at their next start and Duncannon will be meeting some handy opposition.
Muhcu will also be reunited with Silver Persuasion in the Class 3 Handicap after winning on the mare two starts ago.
He also looks to have a good chance in the 2&3YO Maiden on Bellasario who was a close third to plunge horse Moveforlex last start.
Star Tasmanian greyhound Wynburn Ruby is pressing for favouritism in her heat of the Sandown Cup in Melbourne on Thursday night.
The winner of this year's Launceston Cup is $3.50 second favourite with Sportsbet despite drawing box 4.
NSW stayer Cawbourne Magic, a winner of 21 races, just holds favouritism at $3.30.
The Ben Englund-trained Wynburn Ruby has won 17 of her 29 starts including her last four in succession by a combined margin of 42-1/2 lengths and breaking two track records in the process.
The group 1 Sandown Cup is on Friday week and is worth $175,000 to the winner.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
