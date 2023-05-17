Just 20 tickets remain for a seat at a table at Launceston's most elegant dinner later this month.
The tickets are a result of the addition of extra seats for St Giles key annual fundraiser the Black Diamond dinner, to be held in the nave of St John's Church on Friday, May 26.
Event organiser Danielle Blewett said Black Diamond was the Italian name given to the rare and prized black truffle.
"There will be truffle gifts donated by Tamar Valley Truffles on each table," she said.
"The menu and entertainment will be Italian, the wines will be Tasmanian.
"This is a generous dinner for a magnificent cause, St.Giles.''
Jonty Barnett, whose daughter Emma uses St.Giles service, has donated a Tamar Valley truffle to be auctioned alongside a framed and mounted Tasmanian landscape donated by photographer Scott Gelston and a Fujitsu air-conditioning unit donated by Tas Heating and Cooling.
"The work of St Giles teams is relentless - they never give up," he said.
"Our family cannot imagine Tasmania without St Giles."
The fundraiser helps the service pay for costs that the National Disability Insurance Scheme does not cover.
"Gas and power price surges, inflation, the equipment children use every day in therapy sessions - all paid for from events like Black Diamond,'' Ms Blewett said.
Tickets can be purchased from https://www.trybooking.com/events/ or through contacting St Giles on 63457333.
Tickets are $200 each, all-inclusive.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.